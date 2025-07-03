Clayton Kershaw makes MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de julio, 2025

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw etched his name into Major League Baseball history on Wednesday by recording his 3,000th strikeout during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Chicago White Sox.

Kershaw, 37, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, joined an elite group of 20 pitchers with at least 3,000 strikeouts — becoming only the third to reach the milestone with a single team.

Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, CC Sabathia, Greg Maddux, Justin Verlander, and Dominican pitcher Pedro Martinez are among the elite pitchers on this select list.

The Dallas, Texas native entered the game with 2,997 strikeouts, retiring Miguel Vargas in the third inning and Lenyn Sosa in the fifth to reach the milestone.

The highlight came on his 100th pitch of the night when the umpire called strike three on Vinny Capra, sending Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts raised his fist to the sky as his teammates joined the ovation from the thousands of fans standing in the stands.

Kershaw's numbers Kershaw has appeared in 441 MLB games, compiling a record of 216 wins and 94 losses. His dominance is reflected in an impressive earned run average (ERA) of 2.51.

He entered the game undefeated in eight pitching appearances this season, with four wins—statistics that align with his league-leading record and mark a strong comeback after a 2024 plagued by injuries, during which he played only seven games.

The Dodgers lead the NL West division with a 54-32 record, holding a lead of more than seven games over their closest rivals, the San Diego Padres.