NBA Draft: Mavericks select Cooper Flagg to lead a future without Doncic

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de junio, 2025

(AFP) As predicted, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg as the number one pick in the NBA Draft—a rising star expected to fill the void left by Luka Doncic.

The 18-year-old standout from Duke University was the first of 30 prospects selected by teams during the ceremony in New York, where Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez was taken 28th by the storied Boston Celtics.

With Flagg, the NBA once again sees an American selected as the No. 1 pick, following back-to-back French selections: Zaccharie Risacher in 2024 and Victor Wembanyama in 2023.

The Mavericks, who landed the first overall pick in a near-miraculous draft lottery, hoping to usher in a new era with a generational talent—following the controversial trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After hearing his name called, the versatile power forward shared an emotional embrace with his family before taking the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to be congratulated by Commissioner Adam Silver and put on his new team’s cap.

"It's surreal," Flagg said after stepping off the stage. "This is like a haze, but I feel very fortunate and honored to be here."

Unanimously named the best college player of the season, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Blue Devils, who advanced to the national tournament semifinals.

The power forward is the second-youngest player ever selected first overall in the draft—just eight days older than LeBron James was when he was picked by Cleveland in 2003.

He’s also the third Duke player in the last six years to earn this honor, following in the footsteps of Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022).

A draft with no surprises

Flagg’s presence in this draft class prompted several franchises to tank last season—intentionally losing games to improve their chances in a lottery designed to favor the lowest-ranked teams.

With fans still reeling from the trade of their idol, Doncic, the Mavericks were the unexpected lottery winners despite having just a 1.8% chance.

Unlike most college stars who start their NBA careers with rebuilding teams, Flagg will join a locker room full of experienced, championship-winning players like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

"I'm going to be like a sponge with all of them," Flagg said. "It's going to be an incredible adventure."

Following the Duke standout, the San Antonio Spurs also stuck to the expected picks by selecting point guard Dylan Harper from Rutgers at No. 2 to strengthen their young core around Wembanyama.