2024 NBA Draft: Zaccharie Risacher selected with No. 1 pick

French forward Zaccharie Risacher, born in Malaga, Spain, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He is the second consecutive French player taken with the first pick, following his compatriot Victor Wembanyama, selected by the San Antonio Spurs in last year's draft.

League Commissioner, Adam Silver announced the pick. The player then stood up, hugged those close to him and took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"With the first pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher" Adam Silver

Risacher, a French national born in Malaga, Spain, became the third European player to be selected No. 1 in the draft, after Wembanyama and Italian center Andrea Bargnani, selected by the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Top 10 picks in the 2024 Draft.

It was not surprising that Risacher ended up being selected No. 1 in the draft. He was one of the heavy favorites along with another French prospect, Alex Sarr, who ended up being selected second overall by the Washington Wizards.

After the two French players, the next eight selections in the Draft were:

Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Ron Holland II (Detroit Pistons)

Tidjane Salaun (Charlotte Hornets)

Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

Rob Dillingham (San Antonio Spurs, traded to Minnesota Timberwolves)

Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

Cody Williams (Utah Jazz)

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was not taken in the first round. He will have to wait for the second round, which will be held tonight in Manhattan.