Mexico-Saudi Arabia and USA-Costa Rica, Gold Cup quarterfinal matchups

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de junio, 2025

AFP) The quarterfinal matchups of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup were set on Sunday, with Mexico facing Saudi Arabia and the United States taking on Costa Rica, following the third day of Group A and Group D action.

Sunday's schedule kicked off with the Group D matches.

At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the United States closed out the first phase with a perfect record after a third win with a 2-1 victory against Haiti.

Malik Tillman made it 1-0 for the United States with a cross header in the small area in the 10th minute.

In the 19th minute, goalkeeper Matthew Freese mistakenly passed the ball to Don Louicius, who made it 1-1 for Haiti with a shot to the far post.

The U.S. team clinched the win 2-1 in the 75th minute, when Patrick Agyemang scored after receiving a long forward pass and slipping past goalkeeper Johny Placide.

With that, the United States finished the group stage with nine points, while Haiti was eliminated with just one.

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, tournament guests Saudi Arabia advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-1 tie against Trinidad and Tobago.

Dante Sealy scored in the 10th minute with a shot from outside the box that found the upper left corner, giving Trinidad and Tobago their only goal as they exited the tournament with two points.

In the 60th minute, Feras Al Brikan capitalized on a rebound off the crossbar in the six-yard box to level the score at 1-1, securing Saudi Arabia’s spot in the quarterfinals with four points.

That result marked the end of Group A play.

At Allegiant Stadium, Costa Rica held Mexico to a 0-0 tie thanks to a series of outstanding saves by goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Tri and the Tico national teams finished the group stage tied with seven points each, but the Aztec squad advanced due to a better goal differential—3 to 2.

The Dominican Republic and Suriname each finished with a point after a 0-0 tie at the AT&T stadium.

On Tuesday, the third and final matchday for Groups B and C will take place in cities across Texas.

The action will kick off with simultaneous Group C matches. At Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Guatemala, sitting second with three points, will face Guadalupe, which has yet to earn any points but still hopes to qualify.

Panama, already qualified with six points, will aim for a perfect finish against Jamaica, which sits third with three points, at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Later in the day, Group B matches will take place as the two quarterfinal spots are about to be decided.

Canada, leading Group B with four points, will face El Salvador, which has one point, at Shell Energy Stadium. Meanwhile, at Q2 Stadium, Honduras, with three points, will take on Curacao, which has two points.