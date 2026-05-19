LIVE: Key Primary Day in Texas, Georgia and Kentucky

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de mayo, 2026

With Kentucky,Texas and Georgia taking center stage, this Tuesday, May 19, Republicans and Democrats define key primaries in several states.

With dozens of races to follow, all eyes are on a few in particular: Donald Trump's challenge to Thomas Massie in Kentucky, the runoff in Texas between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton to define the Senate candidate and a close and expensive Republican primary in Georgia.

In addition, the Alabama Republicansdefine Senate and gubernatorial candidates. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's decision to seek the governorship left the door open for a tough Republican primary to succeed him in the Senate.