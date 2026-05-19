LIVE: Key Primary Day in Texas, Georgia and Kentucky
Republicans and Democrats choose candidates across the country. Thomas Massie seeks to survive Donald Trump's challenge, Ken Paxton faces John Cornyn and Georgia Republicans define Senate and gubernatorial candidates.
With Kentucky,Texas and Georgia taking center stage, this Tuesday, May 19, Republicans and Democrats define key primaries in several states.
With dozens of races to follow, all eyes are on a few in particular: Donald Trump's challenge to Thomas Massie in Kentucky, the runoff in Texas between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton to define the Senate candidate and a close and expensive Republican primary in Georgia.
In addition, the Alabama Republicansdefine Senate and gubernatorial candidates. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's decision to seek the governorship left the door open for a tough Republican primary to succeed him in the Senate.
Trump Endorsed Ken Paxton Over John Cornyn in Texas
The president made the announcement while voting was already underway. In a Truth Social post, Trump said Paxton, the state attorney general, is a fighter who has what it takes to win. At the same time, he acknowledged Cornyn as a good senator but added that he “was not supportive of me when times were tough.”
Politics
Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race, delivering major blow to John Cornyn’s re-election
Carlos Dominguez