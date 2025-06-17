Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park to host three Caribbean Series starting in 2028

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2025

The Miami Marlins announced that LoanDepot Park secured the rights to host the Caribbean Series for three years, starting in 2028. The negotiation followed the historic 2024 edition of the tournament, which registered numerous attendance records, including the largest total number of fans and the largest attendance for a single game.

"We are proud to once again bring the Caribbean Series to LoanDepot Park, consolidating our venue as the premier destination for international baseball," said Caroline O'Connor, business president of the Miami Marlins. "This historic tournament means a great deal to our community and we are excited for Miami to host it for several years to come."

In that regard, the MLB highlighted that the Caribbean Series features teams from the Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball, including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Mexico, with additional invited leagues to be announced later.

"Approved by MLB through its winter agreement with the Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball, the Caribbean Series offers U.S. fans an exciting opportunity to see the best in winter baseball, featuring Major League and minor league players," the official Las Mayores website noted.

In addition, it was learned that ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will continue as the national Spanish-language broadcast partners through 2028.

Caribbean Series history Since its inception in 1949, the tournament has had an outstanding trajectory and has been the stage for the participation of numerous baseball legends, including Hall of Famers and Most Valuable Players such as Rod Carew, Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, David Ortiz, Iván Rodríguez, Sammy Sosa, among others. In the 2024 edition, the Tiburones de La Guaira, Venezuela's representatives, won the championship at LoanDepot Park in front of a stadium full of fans.

"Miami's great baseball heritage and LoanDepot Park's growing legacy as a global venue, hosting world-class baseball events including the World Baseball Classic, make it the perfect home for three more editions of the Caribbean Series. These tournaments further solidify Miami as the epicenter of international baseball," the MLB highlighted.