Ohtani pitches in the majors for the first time since 2023

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2025

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, the iconic Major League Baseball superstar, made his long-awaited return to the mound Monday night, helping lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6–3 win over the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani, renowned for his rare two-way talent as both a hitter and pitcher, hadn’t taken the mound since August 2023, when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels.

Weeks later, Ohtani underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow—an injury that forced him to step away from pitching and concentrate solely on hitting.

On Monday, the reigning National League MVP took the mound as the Dodgers’ starting pitcher, delivering the first inning.

The Japanese star took the mound to a rousing ovation from the 53,200 fans at Dodger Stadium, throwing 28 pitches—16 of them for strikes.

Although Ohtani's command wavered at times, he showcased flashes of his intimidating speed, including a pitch that topped 100 mph (160 km/h).

Ohtani, often hailed as the Babe Ruth of the modern era, signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers last year—the most lucrative deal in Major League Baseball history.

In his debut season with the Los Angeles franchise—where he played exclusively as a batter—Ohtani became the first player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani’s arrival in Los Angeles helped propel the Dodgers to a World Series championship.

This year, he’s on pace for another outstanding offensive season, hitting 25 home runs in 71 games, helping the Dodgers maintain their lead in the National League West division.