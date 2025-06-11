Dominican Juan Soto hits homer in Mets' win over Nationals

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de junio, 2025

The New York Mets edged the Washington Nationals 5–4 in extra innings Tuesday at Citi Field, thanks in part to a standout performance by Dominican star Juan Soto, who blasted a home run in the third inning.

Soto, 26, recorded two hits in Tuesday's game, bringing his career total to 993 in Major League Baseball.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso drove in a run, increasing his season total to 62 RBIs, leading all of Major League Baseball.

With a 43-24 record, the Mets are currently the top team in the National League.

In another game, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4–1, capped off by a walk-off home run from Venezuelan Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee finished with six hits compared to Atlanta’s eight but made the most of their opportunities with runners on base.

The Braves have lost eight of their last nine games and slipped 10 games below .500, holding a 28-38 record.

Sandy Alcantara, 44 wins in his best outing of the season

Dominican Sandy Alcántara, on the other hand, pitched six complete innings and gave up three hits, with no runs, in the Miami Marlins 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winner, notched his 44th career win in his best outing of the season.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0.

Pitcher Andrew Abbott was the standout player, throwing a complete game and allowing just three hits and one walk.

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3, securing their 44th win of the season and maintaining their position as the best team in the Major Leagues.

Three runs in the fifth inning sparked the Detroit bullpen’s path to victory, with Puerto Rican Javier Báez and Dominican Wenceel Pérez each driving in a run.

Judge shines with the Yankees

The New York Yankees, meanwhile, earned their 40th win of the season by defeating the Kansas City Royals 10-2.

Aaron Judge hit his 24th home run of the season, moving within two of Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead.

The fifth inning was key for the Yankees, thanks to scoring five runs.

The Texas Rangers delivered a dominant performance, racking up 17 hits in a commanding 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Cuban Adolis Garcia drove in two runs, taking his season total to 30.

Finally, the San Diego Padres defeated the Dodgers of Los Angeles 11-1,with Venezuela’s Luis Arráez going three-for-three and driving in four runs, while Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado hit his third home run of the season.

Maldonado, 38, has reached 118 home runs and 378 RBIs in his MLB career since debuting in 2011.