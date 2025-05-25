Acuña Jr. continues home run pace, Soto leads Mets against Dodgers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) In just his second game back in Major League Baseball, Venezuelan star Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in the Atlanta Braves' 7–1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The La Guaira slugger continues to impress after spending 362 days sidelined with a torn ACL in his left knee.

On Friday, Acuña Jr. made a cinematic return to the field, launching a home run in his first at-bat before a euphoric crowd at Truist Park.

On Saturday, the 2023 National League MVP took advantage of an error by Alek Jacob to leave his mark in the sixth inning.

The American pitcher left one hanging in the zone, and the Venezuelan made him pay—crushing it with confidence on his very first contact.

"I feel incredible," Acuña Jr. said after the game. "I told my family I had a feeling I was going to hit a home run."

"It's good to play baseball and get together with my teammates. I know the effort I put in to be back," he said.

Despite his power at the plate, the Venezuelan also struck out three times in a win that evened Atlanta’s three-game series at 1–1.

Pitcher Grant Holmes (3-3) started for the Braves, pitching seven innings and allowing just one run to earn his third win of the season.

Soto shines against Dodgers

In New York, the Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5–2, led by Dominican star Juan Soto, who recorded two hits and two RBIs.

The former Yankees outfielder, who has had a slow start in Queens, notched his first multi-RBI game since May 9.

For the defending World Series champions, Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani went hitless in four at-bats, while Cuban Andy Pages recorded an RBI for the second consecutive game.

The Mets’ closer, Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz, pitched 1.1 innings and struck out three batters to earn his 11th save of the season.

With both teams tied at one win apiece, Sunday’s final game will decide the series between these two title contenders.

Devers still on fire

In other games, the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6–5, thanks to a clutch RBI by Dominican Rafael Devers in extra innings.

Devers, 28, crushed Baltimore the previous day, hitting two home runs, collecting four hits, and driving in eight RBIs.

The Orioles held a three-run lead in the fifth inning, but an early Boston rally with two runs in the sixth pushed the game into a decisive 10th inning.

Another Dominican, Oneil Cruz, starred in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cruz hit his first triple of the season, driving in Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

The New York Yankees showcased their power with a 10-run outburst in the fifth inning, cruising to a 13–1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Aaron Judge connected for his 18th home run of the season and climbed to the top of The Majors overall list.