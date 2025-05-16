Forbes' top ten highest-paid athletes in the world

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de mayo, 2025

'Forbes' published its annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo once again claiming the top spot. Compared to last year, several globally recognized athletes—such as Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, Brazilian soccer player Neymar, and Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo—have dropped off the list. They have been replaced by newcomers like boxer Tyson Fury, NFL quarterback Dak Prescott or baseball player Juan Soto, all of whom recently secured lucrative contracts. Notably, nine of the ten top-earning athletes compete in team sports; only one represents an individual discipline.

Below is the list of the world’s ten highest-paid athletes along with their total earnings for 2024.