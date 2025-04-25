Kobe Bryant's debut jersey with the Lakers sells for seven million dollars

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de abril, 2025

The jersey worn by professional basketball player Kobe Bryant in his debut with Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 sold for $7 million at auction this week. The shooting guard played his entire 20-year career with the same NBA team.

The garment, worn by Bryant during his 1996-1997 rookie season, became the fourth most expensive sports jersey of all time. That NBA season marked the debut of Kobe, an 18-year-old talent whose arrival marked the beginning of one of the most illustrious careers in basketball history.

The American with the Lakers won the NBA Championship five times and was crowned Most Valuable Player in 2008.

The jersey first sold in 2013 for $115,242, seven years before Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash.

"Debut games are truly unique moments in an athlete's career," said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at auction house Sotheby's, who handled the transaction.

Most expensive jerseys in history

Baseball player Babe Ruth's jersey, sold for $24 million in August, remains the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia item ever sold at auction.

Second on the list is the $10.1 million paid for Michael Jordan's Last Dance jersey from his last season with the Chicago Bulls, followed by the $8.8 million spent on the jersey of Argentine star Diego Maradona, worn during Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal victory over England in 1986.

Kobe Bryant was an All Star 18 times in his 20-year career

Bryant made his NBA debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 3, 1996.

He finished his rookie season as an All-Star Game selection and was an All-Star nominee 18 times during his 20-year career.

He ranks fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 points.