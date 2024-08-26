Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

A jersey worn by New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth when he hit one of baseball's most famous home runs sold for $24.12 million. It thus became the most valuable sports collectible in the world.

The multimillion-dollar purchase was made in a sale organized by Heritage Auctions. The buyer asked to remain anonymous.

According to AFP, "the garment dethroned a baseball card of another Yankees player, Mickey Mantle, sold for $12.6 million in August 2022, in another auction organized by Heritage Auctions."

According to Heritage Auctions’ official website, the jersey was purchased in 1990 by a well-known fan from an elderly woman in Florida whose father had been Babe Ruth's golfing partner near the Yankees' spring training camps in St. Petersburg, Fla. She stated that the jersey had been a gift from Ruth to her father during Ruth's retirement.

"There are no words sufficient to express the pride with which we at Heritage Auctions present this jersey to the collecting community, the single item that most comprehensively emblematizes the mystique and mastery of baseballs' greatest figure." Heritage Auctions detailed.