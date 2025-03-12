Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de marzo, 2025

A high school athlete suffered a concussion after being assaulted by a rival during a race. The incident involved Kaelen Tucker, who was struck with a baton in a Virginia High School League 4x200 relay race.

A controversial video posted on social media shows the moment when Tucker was coming out of a turn when she was caught with a severe blow to the head. She then fell to the ground clutching her head.

It was learned that the young woman was treated for a concussion and possible skull fracture. Social media users have commented on the video about the event and many have questioned the action of Tucker's rival, Alaila Everett.

After a week of the competition, Everett spoke about the situation in an interview with WAVY TV 10. The young woman tearfully assured that she has been threatened and has received racist comments from social media users.

"They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine second video," Alaila Everett expressed.

Also, she pointed out that the people who are attacking her do not care about her mental health. "Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but they’re not thinking of my mental state," Everett said.

In that regard, the teenager assured that the blow was not intentional. She indicated that the two had their arms entangled and that when she was trying to regain her balance, the baton accidentally hit her opponent.