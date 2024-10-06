MLB: Ohtani makes playoff debut with home run and Dodgers' win

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de octubre, 2024

Shohei Ohtani's playoff debut was even better than the Los Angeles Dodgers fans' could have imagined. The Japanese superstar hit a fantastic three-run home run in his team's 7-5 victory against the San Diego Padres.

In his playoff debut, Ohtani showcased his same elite form that he has demonstrated throughout his first season with the Dodgers. He is favored to win his third MVP award. He has made it to the playoffs after 860 games and 3,602 plate appearances in the Major Leagues.

In his second at-bat, Ohtani got the Dodgers Stadium fans on their feet after scoring a 113-yard home run that drove in runs from Will Smith and Gavin Lux in the second inning. Ohtani tied the game after Manny Machado's two-run homer.

The Padres took a two-run lead after Xander Bogaerts hit a double. Dominican Teoscar Hernandez turned it around again with a run-scoring double off Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Will Smith's run in the fifth inning sealed the Dodgers' win. They will play the next game at home on Sunday.

Mets make a comeback

In the other National League game, and just two days after securing their spot after beating Milwaukee, the Mets took home another win, much to the frustration of the 45,000 Phillies fans. The home team took an early lead with a first inning home run from Kyle Schwarber while Zack Wheeler held the lead for seven tough innings. He only gave up one hit, four walks and nine strikeouts.

In the eighth inning, the Mets took advantage of the Phillies relievers. Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Martinez each singled and Pete Alonso, who had clinched the win against Milwaukee with a home run in the ninth inning, hit a sac fly giving the Mets the lead.

Yankees' hard-fought victory and Guardians' American League thrashing

At Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers made several comebacks to beat the Royals, starting with a two-run homer from Gleyber Torres. The star of the game wasn't the usual Aaron Judge or Juan Soto but instead Alex Verdugo. He secured a win with a single in the seventh inning.

Also in the American League, the Guardians crushed the Tigers 7-0 bringing them back down to earth after their unexpected sweep of the Houston Astros in the wild card round. Jose Ramirez brought in the first five runs in first inning.

After David Fry's second run, Ramírez followed up, scoring on Lane Thomas' three run home run. Cleveland extended the lead in the seventh inning with a double by Fry to left field that brought in runs from Kwan and Dominican Jhonkensy Noel.