Simone Biles wins gold in the vault, her third in Paris, followed by Rebeca Andrade

Gymnast Simone Biles on Saturday added her third gold at Paris 2024, and the seventh Olympic title of her career, by snatching the vault crown from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, winner in Tokyo and reigning world champion, who took silver.

Once again unmatchable, Biles won another of the golds she earned in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and then failed to defend three years ago in Tokyo, where she suffered a mental block, topping a podium that was completed by American Jade Carey, who was bronze.

Recovered from the nightmare of Tokyo, the 27-year-old Biles' time in Paris has been golden for the moment. The most decorated gymnast in history, who now has 10 Olympic medals in total, has won every event she has participated in so far at these Olympics, which the U.S. gymnastics team dubbed a tournament for "redemption."

Taking Olympic titles into account, the U.S. star now equals Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, who also won seven during her career, and is two behind legend Larissa Latynina, who won nine, the most so far in gymnastics.

Biles, winner of 23 world titles, could match her if on Monday she also wins the title on floor, where she was champion in Rio 2016, and on balance beam, where she has two bronze medals (one in Rio 2016 and another in Tokyo 2020).

Andrade added her third medal in Paris, after the silver in the individual competition and the historic team bronze to which she led Brazil, raising her Olympic medal haul to five, which ties her with the winningest medalists from her country.