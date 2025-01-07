Grizzlies prolong Mavericks' crisis

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks, who are still without Luka Doncic, suffered their fifth consecutive loss, falling to Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104, at the FedExForum in Tennessee, worsening the situation for a roster that aspires to be, at least, among the best eight of the season.

Despite having built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, the Mavericks relaxed and were outplayed by their opponent in the second quarter, at which point the Grizzlies accelerated and stayed ahead on the scoreboard the rest of the game.

Added to the list of absences was the other pillar of the Mavs, Kyrie Irving, which the team confirmed before the duel against the Grizzlies.

Memphis was also missing its star, Ja Morant, who remains injured. The role of leader of the Grizzlies was assumed by Jaren Jackson Jr., recording a double-double (35 points and 13 rebounds) that knocked out the Mavericks. Jaylen Wells also had a double-double, with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

On the visiting side, P.J. Washington (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Dereck Lively II (14 points and 12 rebounds) stood out.

The rest of the day's action saw New York Knicks lose at Madison Square Garden to Orlando Magic (103-94), with Cole Anthony's 24 points leading the way for the Magic.

The Sacramento Kings, who continue to fight for a playoff spot, defeated the Miami Heat (123-118), who are in the news after suspending their star player, Jimmy Butler, for misconduct. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was huge (16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists).