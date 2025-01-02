Sugar Bowl postponed 24 hours after New Orleans terrorist attack

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

New Orleans dawned in mourning and plunged into chaos following the terrorist attack that left at least 10 dead and more than 35 injured in the historic French Quarter. The mass attack forced authorities to postpone the expected Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The game - corresponding to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff was set to see the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2) play against Notre Dame (No. 7)on Wednesday night. However, after recent events, it will be played on Thursday:

Tonight's College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl have been postponed to tomorrow (Thursday) at 3 p.m. (Central) due to the terrorist attack earlier today. The decision was made in coordination with federal, state and local authorities, as well as the College Football Playoff, ESPN, the Southeastern Conference, the University of Georgia, the University of Notre Dame and Caesars Superdome.

The Sugar Bowl organizing committee expressed sympathy for the victims and confirmed it will communicate updates as investigations progress.

Jeff Hundley, executive director of the Allstate Sugar Bowl noted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as we work through this. We have full faith and confidence in the governor and mayor and all of the federal, state and local first responders who have applied to this horrific event. Any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that it could only be accomplished with a postponement. We will now move forward to take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun and safe event it has been for more than 90 years."

Terrorist attack in the middle of the New Year

Authorities continue to release details about the terrorist attack in New Orleans. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detailed that the attacker was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and native of Texas who is also an Army veteran.

In addition, the FBI explained that Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck, allegedly rented, and was carrying weapons, a possible improvised explosive device and an ISIS flag. The man was fatally shot by authorities.

Similarly, Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent with the FBI in New Orleans, noted that Jabbar is presumed to have acted with help. Thus, she urged anyone who has had contact with the suspect in the past 72 hours to contact authorities.

Meanwhile, among the victims who have been identified are a former Princeton University wide-open receiver, a father of two and a recent high school graduate. Although authorities have not released the identities of the victims, several media outlets published the story of Martin Bech, 27; Reggie Hunter, 37; and Ni'Kyra Cheyenne Dedeaux.