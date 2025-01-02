Knicks add their ninth straight win, Wizards their sixth of the season

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks earned their ninth straight win over the Utah Jazz (119-103) and increased the pressure on the Boston Celtics, second in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Washington Wizards, who are breathing in their struggle to avoid being the worst team of the regular season, also added a new triumph, in their case the sixth of the season.

The Dominican Towns signed a remarkable game with 31 points, 21 rebounds and four assists. With their win against the Jazz, the New Yorkers remain in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24 wins and 10 losses, putting pressure on the second-place and defending champions, the Celtics (24-9).

Poole returns, Washington steadies itself

At the other end of the standings, the Washington Wizards earned their sixth win so far this season with a 125-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The return of Jordan Poole after two games spurred his team with his 30 points. Poole, 25, came into tonight's game averaging 21 points and five assists with a career-best 41 percent shooting percentage.

With this victory, the Wizards remain afloat in the battle to avoid finishing as the worst team of the regular season. Their sixth win (6-25) gives them a slight edge over the New Orleans Pelicans (5-29), who currently hold the league's worst record.

Another loss leaves the Pelicans as the worst team in the NBA

The Pelicans' struggles continued last night with a 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. Tyler Herro led the charge for Miami, delivering an impressive 32 points and four assists. The 24-year-old guard notched his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points, sinking five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The game also saw the return of Jimmy Butler, who stepped back onto the court for the first time since December 20.

Prior to the start of the game, players, coaching staff and fans paid a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack perpetrated in the early hours of Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

New triple double by Jokic in Denver's win

The day also featured another triple-double from Nikola Jokić, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 120-139 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Serbian star delivered an outstanding performance with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists, overshadowing Trae Young's impressive 30-point effort.

In another result, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 105-96, Jalen Duren scored a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, scoring on nine of his 10 attempts from the field.