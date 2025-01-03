Nearly 60,000 attend Sugar Bowl in New Orleans after terror attack

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

More than 60,000 packed the Caesars Superdome stadium to watch the renowned Sugar Bowl in New Orleans following a terrorist attack that left at least 15 dead. The sporting event was scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed a day because of the tragedy.

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame ultimately emerged victorious over the Georgia Bulldogs 23-10. The Irish, seeded seventh with a 13-1 record and a streak of 12 consecutive wins, will face sixth-seeded Penn State in the Orange Bowl next Thursday, Jan. 9, in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

According to the official site of the event, the game was a success with 68,400 tickets sold. However, after the one-day postponement, the official attendance was 57,267.

During the match, fans were surrounded by police officers, fences and police vehicles guarding the area. Also, a moment of silence was held prior to kickoff to pay tribute to the victims and those affected by Wednesday's attack in New Orleans.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar ran over attendees at the New Year's Eve party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans with a pickup truck displaying an ISIS flag. The attack took place near Canal and Bourbon streets during the city's French Quarter celebrations, just hours before Notre Dame and the University of Georgia faced off in the Sugar Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl began in 1935 and has been a venue for the emergence of great coaches, players and teams in college football history.

"Over its storied football history, the Sugar Bowl Classic has hosted many of the best coaches, players, and teams in college football history. Fifty-two Hall of Fame coaches have walked the sidelines of the Sugar Bowl, while 21 Heisman Trophy winners and countless All-Americans have shown their skills in the New Orleans event," its page explained.