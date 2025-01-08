Desperate tyranny? Maduro's regime arrests two U.S. citizens in Venezuela

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Two U.S. citizens were detained in Venezuela, along with five other individuals, by orders of Nicolas Maduro’s tyrannical regime. In public statements, the Venezuelan dictatorship described the subjects as "mercenaries."

The arrests occurred on the eve of the inauguration of a new government in the country and coincided with an international tour by president-elect Edmundo González, an opponent of the regime, who is recognized by several governments, including the United States.

Maduro and his arbitrary arrests

In Venezuela, it is common for citizens to be arrested simply for opposing the dictatorship, often without any legitimate evidence. This occurs because the Maduro (Chávez) regime fails to uphold basic guarantees or respect human rights.

The dictator claimed that the Americans arrested were "very high-level" figures, though he provided no further details or concrete evidence to support the charges. The group of detainees also includes two Colombian nationals and three others reportedly connected to "international conflicts," such as the war in Ukraine. Maduro stated:

"Today we have captured seven foreign mercenaries, including two important mercenaries coming from the United States."

So far, neither the U.S. government nor the State Department has commented on these arrests. There has also been no response from the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his speech from the Miraflores Palace, Maduro stated that security forces have captured 125 "foreign mercenaries" from 25 different countries, accusing them of attempting to perpetrate acts of terrorism against Venezuela.