Knicks pick up pace, Cleveland remains unbeatable

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers closed out 2024 by showing why they are the best team so far in the NBA regular season. With their victory (95-113) over the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers record 28 wins to just 4 losses, a pace that only the Oklahoma Thunder (26-5), leaders in the West, come close to. In the race for second place in the East, the Knicks took advantage of the Celtics' stumble to make their bid with their eighth straight win.

With a Stephen Curry far from his best, the Warriors were again overmatched by a far superior opponent and languish in tenth place in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record. The Warriors star barely reached 11 points, three assists and two rebounds,

On the contrary, the Cavaliers capitalized on their stars' top form to exploit the Californians' struggles, holding them to just 11 points in the second quarter. Darius Garland (25 points) and Donovan Mitchell (23 points) led the offensive charge, while Dean Wade (10 points, 13 rebounds) stood out on the defensive end.

The Knicks present their candidacy for great things in the East

Another team living a great moment is the Knicks. With their win over the Washington Wizards (106-126), they have won eight consecutive games and are already close to second place behind the Celtics, who are still struggling to take off. Both franchises have 23 wins, but the New Yorkers have one more loss.

Josh Hart was the MVP of the game with a triple double, his third of the season, after scoring 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Alongside him shone Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 32 points and added 13 rebounds. The team's big star, Jalen Brunson, had a quiet night with 18 points.

Jokic and Westbrook's exhibition against Utah

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook put on a show to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory against the Utah Jazz (121-136). Both players posted triple doubles. The Serbian star again showed why he is an MVP with 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists, to which he added four steals. Next to him, Westbrook came off the bench with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to sign the 201st triple double of his career. He also did not miss a single shot from the field.