Los Angeles fires: Officials confirm at least two deaths and 30,000 evacuated

Firefighters reported that two people died in the Eaton fire in Los Angeles County. Similarly, it was detailed that many people were injured and that the fire remains uncontrolled.

Three fires in different areas of Los Angeles County caused tens of thousands of mandatory evacuations and highway closures. The first and most powerful, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, led to the declaration of a state of emergency due to the raging flames.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), more than 13,000 buildings and some 30,000 people are in the evacuation zone, which is under immediate threat, because of the so-called Palisades fire. A number of homes can be seen being consumed by the fire in several videos posted on social media.

The fire had started at 10:30 a.m. By 3:30 p.m. local time, some 1,300 acres had already burned as firefighters try to repel the flames as they were being fanned by a voracious wind. By 1:25 a.m. the next day, the flames had grown to cover 2,921 acres.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said the Democratic leader was near the fire being briefed by authorities ahead of Tuesday's news conference.

"On the ground in Pacific Palisades and getting briefed by @CAL_FIRE on the #PalisadesFire in Los Angeles," Newsom said on X. "Californians in the affected areas should stay alert and follow evacuation orders from local authorities."

Kamala Harris' housing development vacated

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris' team detailed that the housing development where her home is located was ordered to be evacuated.

"No one was in her home at the time. She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel," Harris' aide, Ernie Apreza, wrote on X.