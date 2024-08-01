Voz media US Voz.us
Simone Biles and former teammate MyKayla Skinner 'block' each other on social media after controversial spat

In a social media post celebrating her Olympic victory, Biles referenced accusations Skinner leveled against the Olympic team a few weeks ago.

Simone Biles at the Paris 2024 gymnastics team final.Cordon Press

Juan Peña

Controversy overshadowed the Olympic victory of Simone Biles, who as of Wednesday became the world's most decorated gymnast, after a scuffle with her former teammate, MyKayla Skinner, who ended up blocking her on social networks. 

When Biles posted a message on the social network Instagram to celebrate her achievement and that of her Olympic gymnastics team, she accompanied the images of the victory with a curious and cryptic message. "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇," read the caption. 

What Biles appears to be referring to is statements made by fellow former U.S. gymnastics team member MyKayla Skinner, who snagged a silver medal at Tokyo 2020. Skinner criticized the current gymnastics team on social media several weeks ago. In a video, which she later deleted, she claimed that the Olympic team of which Biles is a member was lazy and lacked the talent to be crowned at the Paris Games. 

As a result of this caption, Skinner appears to have blocked Biles on social networks, preventing any interaction between the two.  After this, Biles posted a message on X referencing Skinner's gesture, "Oop I've been blocked 👀🫢😂." 

Elon Musk commented on the situation with a laughing emoji and several other sports personalities, such as Sunisa Lee and Jordan Giles, also chimed in. Lee posted a temporary message in reference to the controversy:  "Put a finger down if Simone Biles just finished you." 

