Denmark says it will continue Arctic cooperation with US after Trump calls for Greenland annexation

8 de enero, 2025

Denmark is "open to dialogue" with the United States to safeguard its interests in the Arctic, Denmark's foreign minister said Wednesday, amid controversy over Trump's statements about the annexation of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

The kingdom of Denmark, which includes mainland Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, is "open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can cooperate, possibly even more closely than we already do, to ensure that American ambitions are fulfilled," Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

The Danish foreign minister noted during a press conference that melting ice and the opening of new Arctic sea lanes were leading to "an increase in great power rivalry" in the region, with both China and Russia present.

It is "legitimate for the United States and NATO, and therefore also the Kingdom of Denmark, to be aware of this," he added.

Donald Trump said before Christmas that control of Greenland was "an absolute necessity" for "national security and freedom around the world." On Tuesday he did not rule out the use of force to annex it, prompting concern and surprise in this vast territory and in Copenhagen, as in other European capitals.

However, Løkke Rasmussen called for calm. "You don't necessarily have to say out loud everything you think," the minister said. "I try to deal with the realities, and I think we should all do ourselves a favor by getting our heart rate down a bit," he added.

Just a day earlier, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, flew to Greenland along with several media personalities close to the Trump entourage.