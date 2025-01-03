Old rockers take over the NBA: LeBron James and Curry continue to break records

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

The Boston Celtics held firm in the first clash to maintain second place in the Eastern Conference, fending off pressure from the New York Knicks with a hard-fought victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reigning champions overcame the injuries of Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis to secure a narrow 118-115 win on a night when LeBron James and Stephen Curry once again led their franchises to victory.

Without Brown, Jayson Tatum was in charge of carrying the team's load, finishing the game with 33 points. Tatum scored 13 of the 27 shots he took, six of 17 from the outside line, to which he added eight rebounds and nine assists. A key contribution to pull ahead in a game that they had to come from behind on several occasions.

With this result, the Celtics achieve a record of 25-9, which allows them a little breathing room against the impressive streak of the Knicks, who have nine consecutive wins and sign 24-10. Ahead are the unstoppable Cleveland Cavaliers with 29-4.

James equals another Michael Jordan record

The day also left two new exhibitions of two of the NBA veterans. James and Curry again gave a basketball lesson and led a needy Lakers and Golden State Warriors to victory.

LeBron, in addition to scoring the decisive three-pointer in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, matched Michael Jordan´s record as the player with the most games (562) with over 30 points. In Thursday's game, James scored 38. With their victory, the Lakers are currently in the last playoff spot in the West with 19 wins and 14 losses and are closer to guaranteeing their presence in this phase.

Curry unleashed: 8 three-pointers in 8 attempts for the first time in his career

Curry was also back to his best in the Warriors' 139-105 win over the Sixers. The star of the Californian franchise managed for the first time in his career to score eight three-pointers in eight attempts during the game. His final score was 30 points. The result marks the seventeenth win for the team, which with a 17-16 record is ninth in the West tied with the Timberwolves and Spurs.