Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

The US Army claimed Wednesday that it attacked underground weapons storage facilities belonging to the Huthis, the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that "the Houthis used these facilities to conduct attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden" in the Middle East.

CENTCOM added that there were no injuries to US forces or damage to military equipment during the operation.

"The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region," it remarked in the statement.

CENTCOM joins forces with the Israeli Army

The offensive came a day after a meeting held by Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of CENTCOM, with Amir Baram, deputy chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), to discuss a strategy to confront the Houthis.

The meeting came after the Houthis launched another ballistic missile against Israel on Sunday.

The Houthi attacks against the Jewish state have been ongoing for several weeks with few interruptions even though Israel has responded with heavy offensives in Yemen four times.