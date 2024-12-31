NFL: Lions beat the 49ers 40-34

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

The Detroit Lions defeated the San Francisco 49ers 40-34 on Monday, wrapping up Week 17, the penultimate week of the NFL season. With this victory, the Lions are now just one win away from securing the top spot in the National Football Conference (NFC).

The Lions have 14 wins and 2 losses in the NFC North, matching the Minnesota Vikings' record in the same division.

It was a win with which the Lions prepared for their Week 18 divisional showdown against the Vikings, next Sunday when the champion and the No. 1 team in the National Conference will be determined.

"The win against the 49ers would only matter if Detroit and Minnesota tie in Week 18, with the Lions now set to earn the No. 1 seed in that unlikely scenario," Fox Sports explained.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, which lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl, has failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2020.