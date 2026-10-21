Activists from the 'red-green alliance' celebrate the French riots and call to 'raise hell' in the US

The images from France—looted stores, attacked police stations, and the Limoges city hall in flames—are no longer just a European problem. Some far-left activists in the United States are hailing those events as a model to follow and are already planning demonstrations in Washington, while conservative experts warn that revolutionary rhetoric could lead to violence on American streets.

Tufawon's message

According to a report by the New York Post (NYP), Minneapolis rapper and activist Tufawon, whose real name is Rafael González Jr, traveled to France and participated in the protests outside the Paul Éluard High School in Saint-Denis, one of the epicenters of the student movement. There, he shared the stage with the Swedish far-left activist Greta Thunberg and rallied hooded protesters with slogans against ICE, the U.S. immigration enforcement agency.

After returning to Minneapolis, Tufawon wrote on Facebook that the United States needed to "become far more radicalized " and encouraged white Americans to "go outside and raise hell if we want to see revolution." He also urged activists in his country to "take influence from the French" in the face of what he described as a "common enemy."

The rapper later told the NYP that his trip was spontaneous, that he was in Paris on vacation, and that his posts were "figurative speech," with no intention of inciting violence. But his words come at a particularly sensitive time. France has just experienced one of the worst waves of urban unrest in recent years.

From Paris to Washington

Conservative concerns in the United States are not limited to a rapper's speeches. Code Pink, the feminist organization funded in part by businessman Neville Singham, has called for a "taxpayer uprising" in Washington from November 10 to 12, with calls to occupy the halls of Congress under the slogan "three days of peaceful resistance."

Code Pink has been accused of radicalizing a new generation of activists by spending millions of dollars to spread anti-American rhetoric.

Its co-founder, Jodie Evans, called on Americans to "look at France" and take to the streets. For its part, the Party of Socialism and Liberation—linked to Singham's network according to the New York Post—posted a message on X in support of the French protesters and called for a "struggle for a socialist future".

"We in the United States stand with you in your struggle against capitalist austerity," the group wrote. "You have taken to the streets by the thousands to demand money for education, housing, and food. You have fearlessly resisted police repression and the French government’s attempts to divide your movement."

The Heritage Foundation warns of a "red-green alliance"

Mike González, a foreign policy expert at the Heritage Foundation, sees more than just international solidarity in these calls. Speaking to the New York Post, he describes the phenomenon as a "red-green alliance," a marriage of convenience between leftists and Marxists who, he explains, share a common enemy: "the Judeo-Christian democratic West." González asserts that China, Cuba, and the Iranian regime are orchestrating these protests.

The analyst, who fled the Cuban regime in the 1970s, adds that "they said they were going to globalize the intifada and now they have." Regarding messages that encourage radicalization in the U.S., he is unequivocal: "It is dangerous rhetoric. If people listen to him and act upon what he is recommending it is very dangerous."

Vice President JD Vance framed the debate in terms of immigration and assimilation, saying on X that Western leftists "imported the Third World" into France while ignoring basic "questions of assimilation and compatibility".

"And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country," he added.