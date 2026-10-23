LeBron's 76ers pulled off an epic victory over the Cavs; SGA sets a new NBA record

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the right track. In their second game of the new NBA season—and after defeating the defending champions, the New York Knicks in the season opener, the Pennsylvania franchise defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (114-106) at their home arena, the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

After trailing by 24 points at halftime, the 76ers took the court in the third quarter with the goal of turning the game around to avoid suffering their first loss. And they did just that.

In the third quarter, the Pennsylvania franchise neutralized their opponent's offensive efforts and managed to drastically cut into the lead. In the final 12 minutes, the 76ers completed the comeback thanks, in large part, to outstanding defensive tactics.

LeBron James, who was once again facing the team that gave him his chance to enter the NBA and for which he holds a special place in his heart, finished the game with a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds), emerging as one of the game's standout players.

The 76ers' star-studded starting lineup was outstanding. In addition to LeBron, the other four starters scored in double digits: Tyrese Maxey (32 points), Joel Embiid (24 points), Jaylen Brown (21 points), and V. J. Edgecombe (11 points).

"Everything changed in the second half, and we saw the results. This is a great example of how to handle adversity," Brown said after the game.

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell stood out, recording a double-double (32 points and 10 rebounds). Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen contributed 18, 16, and 14 points, respectively.

SGA sets a new NBA record

In the other game played on this past game day, the Oklahoma City Thunder, another of the favorite teams, defeated the Denver Nuggets (96-84) at the Paycom Center and remain undefeated in this new NBA season.

In the victory over the Colorado team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander left his mark. The reigning MVP saw his NBA-record streak of 141 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points come to an end. A run he began on Oct. 30, 2024, that had set a new precedent in league history.

Against the Nuggets, the 28-year-old SGA scored 17 points. Chet Holmgren recorded a double-double (12 points and 17 rebounds). Jalen Williams was the game's leading scorer (21 points), while Isaiah Hartenstein had a night to forget.

Another player who had a poor performance was Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets star managed just 13 points and was outplayed in the paint by Holmgren. Aaron Gordon was the team's leading scorer (20 points).