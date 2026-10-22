John Anderson, country legend and voice of 'Seminole Wind' and 'Swingin', dies at 71

John Anderson passed away on Wednesday, October 21, at his home in Smithville, Tennessee, at the age of 71. His family confirmed his death in a statement posted on the singer's official social media accounts. According to his representatives, he died in his sleep. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born in Florida in 1954, Anderson signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976 and became a leading figure in neo-traditional country music in the 1980s. He had 20 songs reach the top ten on Billboard's country charts, five of which were number one hits.

Among his best-known songs are "Swingin'," "Seminole Wind," "Straight Tequila Night," and "Money in the Bank." "Swingin'" earned him the Country Music Association's Horizon Award and the Single of the Year award.

Anderson was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024. His latest album was *Years* (2020).

Artists such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and John Rich have paid tribute to a singer they describe as one of the most distinctive and influential voices in country music.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Jamie, and his daughters, Alexa and Brionna.