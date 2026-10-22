Electronic Arts lays off 3% of its workforce and closes its subsidiary BioWare

Interactive entertainment company Electronic Arts (EA), one of the world's leading video game developers and publishers, will carry out a restructuring that will result in the layoff of about 400 employees, roughly 3% of its workforce.

In addition, EA will close BioWare, one of its most renowned subsidiaries, canceling development of the video game Mass Effect, its latest project.

In a statement posted on social media, BioWare's management thanked all its customers for trusting in its projects and enjoying the video game adventures it offered them.

"For more than 30 years, BioWare has been more than a studio. It has been a home for storytellers, developers, and the players who brought our worlds to life. Baldur’s Gate. Neverwinter Nights. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Dragon Age. Mass Effect. Anthem. Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending," the company said.

"There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition. What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember. These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own. From all of us at BioWare, thank you for being the most meaningful part of our story," it added.

EA, known for creating franchises such as The Sims, Madden NFL, and Battlefield, was sold to a consortium led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund last year, in a deal valued at $55 billion.

The consortium also includes U.S. investment funds, among them Affinity Partners, the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner, a former White House adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

As a result of this sale, EA was delisted from the stock exchange a few months ago.