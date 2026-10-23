Maradona's death: Argentine court to announce its verdict on December 22

The Argentine courts will issue their verdict on the death of Diego Armando Maradona on December 22, following months of hearings in which more than 70 witnesses testified.

The presiding judge in the case, Alberto Gaig, concluded the proceedings by stating that the verdict and any sentences will be handed down "on December 22, 2026."

Before Gaig announced his decision, Dr. Leopoldo Luque, the main defendant and Maradona's former personal physician, reaffirmed his innocence, stating that the former soccer player's death is something that "will always pain me."

Meanwhile, Dalma Maradona, the eldest daughter of Pelusa, demanded justice. "I want to ask you to ensure that my dad gets the justice he deserves," she said.

In early October, the Argentine prosecutor's office requested prison terms ranging from four to 12 years for six members of the medical team that treated Maradona before his death, during his home care.

Specifically, prosecutor Patricio Ferrari requested 12-year prison sentences for Luque; 10 years for the coordinator of the private medical company, Nancy Forlini; and eight years for his psychiatrist, Agustina Cosachov.

He also requested that each of them be barred from practicing their profession for ten years. The three face charges of manslaughter with eventual intent.

Three other members of the medical team—a psychologist, a nurse, and their coordinator—were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutor Ferrari requested five-year prison sentences for the psychologist and four-year sentences for each of the other two.

Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020. The death certificate states that the Argentine soccer star died after suffering pulmonary edema and cardiorespiratory arrest while at his home in the city of Tigre, near Buenos Aires. The trial began in April.