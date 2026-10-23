'We have to stop the Islamization of Texas': Keith Self reveals details on Voz News about the plot to assassinate him and calls for measures against Islamist radicalization

Republican State Representative Keith Self revealed new details on Thursday on the Voz News program about the plot to assassinate him, for which the FBI arrested a 17-year-old teenager in Texas. During an interview with anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, the lawmaker explained how he first received warnings about the threat and questioned the authorities' ability to detect such cases in a timely manner. He also warned about the spread of Islamist radicalization online, advocated for measures to lower the cost of living, and called for an investigation into allegations of immigration fraud against Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

When recounting how he learned of the possible attack, Self explained that authorities alerted him several weeks before the arrest took place. "They notified us several weeks ago with a very, very brief comment saying that yes, there was a threat," he recalled. He explained that, at first, the authorities did not believe the warning was directed specifically at him. However, he later received a second notification confirming that he was the target of the threat. The Republican also noted that he learned additional information only in the last 24 hours that, until then, neither the FBI nor the Capitol Police had shared with him. During the conversation, Yapor indicated that the alleged plot was inspired by the terrorist group Islamic State.

Self, co-founder of the Caucus for a Sharia-Free America, used the interview to warn about the recruitment of extremists online and to call for tools to enable authorities to respond to this threat. "Online recruitment is a reality," he stated. The congressman pinned his hopes on the upcoming Texas legislative session, which begins in January, to push for measures against radicalization. In that regard, he expressed concern about what he described as the "rapid Islamization of Texas" and argued that state lawmakers must provide local authorities with the tools to address illegal behavior.

The Republican insisted that his position is not intended to limit religious freedom or dictate citizens' beliefs, but rather to ensure compliance with the law. "The government cannot tell anyone what to believe. But we do regulate behavior under the law, and these things are illegal," he said. As examples of practices that, in his view, should be prosecuted, he cited child marriage, polygamy, and so-called honor killings.

The conversation also addressed the cost of living, one of citizens' main concerns. Self acknowledged that gas and food prices are affecting Texans and advocated for deregulation as a way to ease the economic strain. He also proposed reducing fuel taxes and supporting farmers, whom he considers essential to the economy and the nation's food supply. He also advocated increasing domestic production of fertilizer raw materials to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen U.S. supply chains.

Later in the interview, Yapor asked the congressman about allegations of immigration fraud and financial irregularities surrounding Ilhan Omar. Self responded that any investigation must determine whether crimes were committed and emphasized that legal accountability must be enforced without exception. "No one is above the law. Well, that includes Ilhan Omar," he stated. The lawmaker added that, if it is proven that Omar obtained citizenship through fraud, revocation of her naturalization and her repatriation to her country of origin should be considered.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.