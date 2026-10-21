NFL: Allen Bailey, former player for Chiefs and Falcons, dies at 37
Bailey's wife found him unresponsive at their home in Florida.
Former NFL player Allen Bailey died at age 37, according to his family. His wife found him unresponsive at their home in Florida on Tuesday.
During his professional career, Bailey played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
From 2011 to 2018, he played for the Chiefs, appearing in a total of 108 games, six of which were in the NFL Playoffs.
He spent two seasons with the Falcons, appearing in 31 games, all of them in the regular season.
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