Estudiantes edge Flamengo to book spot in Copa Libertadores final

Estudiantes de La Plata pulled off an epic upset in the 2026 Copa Libertadores by defeating the reigning champion of South American soccer's top competition, Flamengo, and will face Palmeiras in the final, which defeated Fluminense in the other semifinal.. The Argentine team, one of the most successful in the country, is poised to add a fifth title to its trophy case, following its victories in 1968, 1969, 1970, and 2009. Throughout its history, it has lost only one Copa Libertadores final (1971).. In the second leg, played at Maracanã Stadium (Brazil), the final score was 0-0, the same result as in the first leg. Both teams had to settle the tie in a penalty shootout.. In the penalty shootout, the hero was Fernando Muslera. The Uruguayan goalkeeper for Estudiantes stopped three of Flamengo's shots, earning the recognition and praise of all his teammates.. "It's been a long time since we've reached a stage like this, and now we just have to enjoy it and keep fighting tooth and nail," said Muslera, visibly moved, at the end of the match.. Following the defeat, Flamengo's Portuguese coach, Leonardo Jardim, left his future up in the air after failing to lead the team at least to the final and fight to defend their title.. "It's a huge disappointment. I've never shirked my responsibilities in my life, and I'm not going to do it now," Jardim said.. With this victory, Estudiantes prevented a repeat of last year's final.. The final will be played on November 28 at the Estadio Centenario (Montevideo, Uruguay).