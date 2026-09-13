Donald Trump's childhood home in New York sold for $1.93 million
The home, built in 1940 by Fred Trump, the president's father, is approximately 3,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The home where President Donald Trump spent his early years was sold for $1.93 million, following an eight-month, comprehensive renovation that cost more than $500,000.
According to the The New York Post, the Tudor-style property, located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood in Queens, was purchased by real estate developer Tommy Lin in 2025 for $835,000. The most recent transaction was confirmed to the newspaper by Joe Zhu, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Edge.
The final sale price was $70,000 below the $1.99 million asking price for the property. The figure also represents nearly $1.1 million more than what Lin paid for the house before the renovations.
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Renovation cost more than half a million dollars
The home, built in 1940 by Fred Trump, the president's father, is approximately 3,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
When Lin bought it, the property had been vacant for years and showed damage caused by a burst pipe and mold. According to The New York Post, the property had also been occupied by a colony of stray cats.
The renovation included a professional-style kitchen, herringbone floors and renovated bathrooms, while the Tudor-style facade was preserved.
The house initially went back on the market for $2.3 million. It was later taken off the market and relisted, until its price fell below $2 million and it found a buyer over the summer.
The appeal of having been Trump's home
Trump lived in the house until he was about 4 years old, when his family moved to a larger home in the same neighborhood.
The property also has a prior real estate history: it sold for $2.14 million in 2017, shortly after Trump entered the White House during his first term. It was later offered to tourists through Airbnb and, over time, fell into disrepair.