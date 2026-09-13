Donald Trump's childhood home in New York sold for $1.93 million

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

The home where President Donald Trump spent his early years was sold for $1.93 million, following an eight-month, comprehensive renovation that cost more than $500,000.

According to the The New York Post, the Tudor-style property, located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood in Queens, was purchased by real estate developer Tommy Lin in 2025 for $835,000. The most recent transaction was confirmed to the newspaper by Joe Zhu, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Edge.

The final sale price was $70,000 below the $1.99 million asking price for the property. The figure also represents nearly $1.1 million more than what Lin paid for the house before the renovations.

Renovation cost more than half a million dollars

The home, built in 1940 by Fred Trump, the president's father, is approximately 3,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

When Lin bought it, the property had been vacant for years and showed damage caused by a burst pipe and mold. According to The New York Post, the property had also been occupied by a colony of stray cats.

The renovation included a professional-style kitchen, herringbone floors and renovated bathrooms, while the Tudor-style facade was preserved.

The house initially went back on the market for $2.3 million. It was later taken off the market and relisted, until its price fell below $2 million and it found a buyer over the summer.