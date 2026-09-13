At least four dead in a series of stabbings in Louisiana

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

At least four people were killed and a minor remains in critical condition following a series of stabbings that occurred Saturday night in Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the case.

According to the New York Post, deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office found several deceased victims in homes near the 200 block of Ashland Drive. They also found a minor with stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The newspaper identified Kaegan Jude Solet, 47 and a resident of Houma, as a person of interest in the investigation. The town is located about 63 miles from New Orleans.

The New York Post reported that Solet has been arrested several times over the past decade in connection with various stabbings, including one that was fatal, but he has not been convicted in those cases. In 2019, he was charged with the murder of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man found dead with multiple stab wounds in Houma. Months later, a grand jury decided not to file charges due to insufficient evidence.

In December 2019, Solet was also charged with second-degree attempted murder for attacking a woman at a motel in Houma. He was found not guilty in November 2023.