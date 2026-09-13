The central and eastern parts of the country remain at risk of severe storms and flooding

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned that rain and thunderstorms will continue Sunday, Sept. 13, across the central and eastern parts of the country, with a risk of excessive rainfall and severe storms.

According to the forecast, the frontal system will move toward the Great Lakes region and the Ohio Valley, while a warm front will move northeastward. The interaction of these systems with a moist and unstable air mass will promote the development of storms.

On Sunday, the frontal system will continue moving slowly northeastward, while the rear of the front moves northward over the central part of the country. This will maintain the threat of severe storms in parts of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast, along with the risk of excessive rainfall in parts of the Northeast and the Midwest.

Rain in the Northwest and persistent heat in the South

In the Northwest, an atmospheric trough will set the stage for the arrival of another frontal system, which will bring heavy rain. Meanwhile, daily monsoon-related thunderstorms will continue south of the Rocky Mountains and in the Four Corners region, with the possibility of isolated flash floods.

The Pacific system will also promote the formation of a cyclone east of the northern and central Rocky Mountains. By Sunday morning, the interaction of a strong low-level airflow with a northward-moving front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Great Plains, with a risk of isolated or scattered flash floods.