The unusual souvenirs Erling Haaland brought back from the World Cup: A stuffed raccoon and a handful of Texan mementos

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de julio, 2026

It's not every day that a global soccer star turns a souvenir into a viral sensation. But if anyone could do it, it was Erling Haaland.

Following Norway's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the star striker was spotted upon his arrival in Oslo with an item that quickly dominated conversations on social media: a stuffed raccoon holding a bottle of whiskey.

The scene went viral and raised an inevitable question: Where had that extravagant souvenir come from?

Haaland's famous raccoon

According to People and Business Insider, the unusual item was purchased at Wild Bill's Western Store, a historic western goods store located in Dallas, Texas.

The product, known commercially as "Whiskey Raccoon," consists of a stuffed raccoon holding a bottle of liquor and has an approximate price of $750.

The image of Haaland carrying the unique souvenir went viral almost immediately, sparking hundreds of memes, comments and posts across various platforms.

"It followed me home"

The forward himself added to the conversation with his characteristic sense of humor.

On his social media posted a photo of the famous raccoon along with the message: "It followed me home."

The phrase ended up becoming part of the story and sparked widespread curiosity about the origin of the curious object.

It wasn't his only purchase

According to a report by Business Insider, Haaland took advantage of her visit to Dallas to pick up several souvenirs in true American West style.

Among them were cowboy hats, cowboy boots, belt buckles, and a T-shirt with the phrase "Y'all Can Kiss My Dallas."

The store itself shared photos of the soccer player during his visit and publicly thanked him for choosing its products.