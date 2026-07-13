The USPS raised the price of Forever stamps: How much does it cost now?
The rate increase, authorized by the Postal Regulatory Commission, raises postal service rates by an average of 4.8%. The Postal Service maintains that the adjustment is in response to rising operating costs and the need to ensure the continuity of universal service.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) raised the price of the Forever stamp, used for sending standard first-class letters, on Sunday, July 12, from 78 to 82 cents. The measure is part of a broader rate update, with an average increase of 4.8% across postal services.
The adjustment was authorized by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) after reviewing the proposal submitted by the USPS in April. The new pricing structure took effect on July 12 and affects various regulated mail products, although the surcharge for each additional ounce on individual letters remains at 29 cents.
Why did the price of the Forever stamp increase?
The USPS justified the increase by arguing that it faces a combination of rising operating costs and a complex financial situation, forcing it to use all available tools to sustain its operations.
Unlike other federal agencies, the Postal Service does not fund its operations with taxpayer dollars, but primarily with revenue from the sale of postage, postal products and services. Therefore, rate adjustments represent a key source of revenue for maintaining universal service.
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Among the main challenges identified are the sustained decline in mail volume, service performance issues, and the deteriorating financial situation of the USPS.
The commission explained that the proposal complied with current legislation, so there was no legal basis for rejecting it. However, it noted that the Postal Service is already utilizing virtually all of the permitted rate adjustment capacity for first-class mail under the current regulatory framework.
Forever stamps purchased before the rate increase remain valid
Consumers who purchased Forever stamps before July 12 will not have to pay any difference.
The main feature of this type of stamp is that it remains valid indefinitely for mailing a standard one-ounce letter, regardless of future changes in postage rates.
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Major changes to postage rates
- Forever Stamp (First-Class Mail): from 78 to 82 cents.
- Metered letters: from 74 to 78 cents.
- Domestic postcards: from 61 to 65 cents.
- International letters and postcards: from $1.70 to $1.75.
- Additional ounce charge: remains at 29 cents.