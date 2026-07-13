Actor Josh Grisetti, Broadway and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star, dies at 44

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de julio, 2026

Actor, director and musical theater professor Josh Grisetti passed away on Friday, July 10, at the age of 44. The news was later confirmed by actor Rob McClure, a castmate and personal friend, who stated that Grisetti died by suicide.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this," McClure wrote in an Instagram post.

McClure recalled some of the most important moments he shared with Grisetti, from the years they played brothers on stage to his work as a professor leading the Musical Theater program at California State University, Fullerton. He also revealed that he served as the best man at Grisetti's wedding.

"[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss," added McClure, who noted that details about the memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Grisetti was known to television audiences for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," where he appeared in eight episodes. On Broadway, he stood out for his performances in the musicals "Something Rotten!" and "It Shoulda Been You," in addition to pursuing an extensive career in theater productions and film projects.

In addition to his acting career, he devoted a significant portion of his career to teaching. He headed the Musical Theater program at California State University, Fullerton, after teaching acting, musical theater and theater management at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University.