Latin American talent takes center stage at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de julio, 2026

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will once again have a strong Latin American presence. On Tuesday, July 14, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will host the 96th edition of the All-Star Game, with 18 players of Latin American descent evenly split between the American League and National League rosters. The official roster includes players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, Panama, Curaçao and Peru, reflecting the influence that Latin American baseball continues to exert on the MLB.

The American League will feature nine Latin American players, including Dominican third baseman Junior Caminero (Rays), Cuban designated hitter Yordan Álvarez (Astros), Cuban relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox), Venezuelan Willson Contreras (Red Sox), as well as Miguel Vargas, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz, Nick Martínez and Ceddanne Rafaela.

The National League will also have nine players of Hispanic descent. Standouts include Dominican Juan Soto (Mets), Venezuelan William Contreras (Brewers), three-time batting champion Luis Arráez (Giants), Panamanian Iván Herrera (Cardinals), Cuban Andy Pages (Dodgers), and a solid group of pitchers consisting of Dominicans Cristopher Sánchez and Jhoan Durán, Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez, and Jesús Luzardo, who was born in Peru and raised in Venezuela.

Four names to watch

Juan Soto will once again be one of the game's main attractions. The Dominican outfielder for the Mets was once again selected as a National League starter and will look to build on his prominence on one of the season's biggest stages.

Another spotlight will be on Yordan Álvarez. The Astros' powerful hitter was selected as the American League's starting designated hitter and arrives as one of the league's top offensive threats.

Among the rising stars, Junior Caminero stands out. The Dominican third baseman for the Rays was named the American League's starter, solidifying his rise among Major League Baseball's young stars.