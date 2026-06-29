The Marine Corps confirmed the death of the Marine who went missing during a naval training exercise

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de junio, 2026

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the Marine who went missing during a training exercise off the southern coast of California. He is Armando Ortiz Canseco, a 21-year-old Marine from Minnesota.

Ortiz Canseco was reported missing in the early morning hours of June 25, while participating in a training exercise aboard the USS Anchorage (LPD-23), an amphibious ship of the U.S. Navy. The exercise involved an expeditionary unit of the Marine Corps and a group of Navy ships specialized in amphibious operations.

After an intense 43-hour search, he was officially declared dead on June 27. Various security forces participated in the operation, including the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Coast Guard.

The young private enlisted in the Marine Corps on April 3, 2023. He trained at the Marine Corps Recruiting Center in San Diego, California, and later entered the Western Infantry School, where he trained as a rifleman.

He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, and later transferred to the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, both at Camp Pendleton, California. His military decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Maritime Service Deployment Ribbon.

According to the letter, the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation.

"On behalf of the Marines and sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco," said Colonel Richard Álvarez, commander of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in a statement.

"He earned the title of United States Marine and served his country with honor and commitment. We mourn alongside his family, and we remain committed to bringing him home.," he added.