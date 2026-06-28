Three firefighters die while battling wildfires on Colorado-Utah border

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de junio, 2026

Three firefighters died and another two were injured while fighting wildfires on the Colorado-Utah border, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the agency, the firefighters were part of a joint response to fight the Knowles and Gore fires on Saturday.

In a statement released, the agency expressed its condolences for the deaths of the firefighters.

"The U.S. Wildland Fire Service and the U.S. Forest Service are focused on supporting the firefighters’ family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the agency said.

According to NBC News, wildfire activity has intensified in the western United States due to several consecutive days of heat, drought, and strong winds—conditions that have fueled the spread of flames in Utah, Arizona and other states.

The largest fire, known as the Cottonwood Fire, is burning in a mountainous area of southwestern Utah and on Saturday had burned more than 144 square miles. The fire destroyed part of a ski resort and several summer cabins.

Beaver County authorities have begun assessing the damage, though they have not yet provided an official estimate. Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the situation as “devastating” in a social media post, though he thanked emergency crews for what he described as “several miraculous rescues and saves.”