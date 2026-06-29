California: One dead and one seriously injured after a shooting near a World Cup fan zone
According to the San Jose Police Department, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street in San Jose, Calif., that left one person dead and another seriously injured.
According to the San Jose Police Department, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities confirmed that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
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Units are currently investigating a shooting in the area of N Market St and W Santa Clara St. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 29, 2026
This incident is being investigated as a homicide.… pic.twitter.com/xxn37IC4N1
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In addition, several surrounding streets remain closed, so the public has been asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The police indicated that they will issue a press release with further details.
Reuters reported that the shooting occurred at a popular entertainment spot in San Jose that has been hosting a fan zone for the FIFA World Cup.