Congress demands that Leon Black turn over confidentiality agreements related to the Epstein Investigation

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de junio, 2026

Businessman Leon Black was subpoenaed to testify in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The subpoena was issued in a statement by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, chaired by James Comer.

Specifically, Comer issued two separate subpoenas for Black: the first requires the businessman to appear and testify on July 16, 2026, while the second requires him to submit confidentiality agreements to the committee.

The Oversight Committee issued the subpoenas shortly after the businessman voluntarily testified before members of Congress investigating Epstein.

“During today’s voluntary transcribed interview, Mr. Black stated he wouldn’t answer questions about NDAs. Answers about the terms and substance of these NDAs are critical to our investigation. For this reason, today I issued subpoenas to Mr. Black for NDAs and to appear for a deposition in the near future,” Comer stated in the letter.

“We owe it to the American people to provide transparency and ensure accountability for survivors,” he added.

In this case, the Oversight Committee is seeking to determine whether Epstein participated in the negotiation or use of confidentiality agreements to silence women linked to his network—one of the main lines of inquiry being pursued by Congress.

Black, 73, is the co-founder of the investment fund Apollo Global Management and has for years faced questions about his financial relationship with Epstein.

An independent investigation commissioned by the firm concluded in 2021 that the businessman paid it approximately $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for estate and tax planning services—that is, after the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to sexual offenses against a minor.

Susan Estrich, Black’s attorney, criticized the congressional subpoenas, calling them “a planned political stunt.”

“Mr. Epstein had no involvement with any NDAs, whether they exist or not. Let me reiterate, the committee did not ask a single question about the legitimate payments to Epstein for professional services on tax and estate matters,” she added.