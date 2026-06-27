Department of Justice sues four states for refusing to provide data on SNAP program

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de junio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed federal lawsuits against the states of Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota after they, according to the federal government, refused to provide information related to applicants for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over the past five years. The legal action seeks a court order requiring those states to hand over the requested data.

According to the DOJ, the information was requested by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) in order to verify that the states are properly administering the SNAP program and appropriately applying the eligibility criteria for beneficiaries, as well as the benefit levels assigned to each household.

In an official statement, the Department of Justice stated that the four states rejected the request even after the USDA reiterated the requirement. The agency maintains that this refusal could prevent the detection of potential cases of fraud, waste or abuse in the administration of the federal program.

Furthermore, the DOJ noted that 28 other jurisdictions did provide the requested data in a timely manner, in contrast to the four states being sued.