Two new tremors shake Venezuela as rescue efforts continue following the double earthquake

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de junio, 2026

A new tremor shook Caracas and La Guaira state on Monday morning, as rescue efforts continue following the devastating double earthquake that struck Venezuela last Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake reached a magnitude of 4.6 and had its epicenter 17 miles north of Caraballeda, in La Guaira. This tremor is the strongest reported since the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that occurred less than two minutes apart nearly five days ago.

However, the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvisis) reported that the main event, recorded at 7:01 a.m., had a magnitude of 4.2, with its epicenter in the sea, 6 miles east of La Guaira and 7 miles west of Naiguatá, and a depth of 1.8 miles.

A few minutes later, at 7:19 a.m., Funvisis reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 in the same coastal area. Earlier, at 6:14 a.m., the agency had recorded another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7, 17 miles northeast of San Felipe, Yaracuy state.

More than 50,000 missing, according to the UN

The Venezuelan regime refuses to provide an official figure for the number of missing persons. However, the United Nations estimates that around 50,000 people remain unaccounted for and calculates that the total number of people affected could be close to seven million.



The UN also projects material losses of approximately $6.7 billion, equivalent to roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product.

The race against time continues

Although the critical 72-hour window for finding survivors has passed, search efforts continue. On Sunday, a man was rescued alive along with his teenage son from collapsed structures in La Guaira.

Authorities reported that 774 buildings were damaged, of which 189 collapsed completely. In La Guaira, scenes of widespread destruction persist, with buildings reduced to rubble or leaning precariously, while emergency services continue operations day and night.