At least four dead from flooding in Kentucky as new storms threaten the state

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de junio, 2026

At least four people died as a result of flooding caused by heavy rain in the state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear reported. He also warned of the arrival of a new line of storms carrying the risk of destructive winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

On X, Beshear confirmed that three of the fatalities occurred in Madison County and one in Jackson County.

"Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. We've lost three people in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families during this difficult time," the governor wrote.

Hours later, Beshear issued a warning about the development of a severe line of thunderstorms in western Kentucky.

"A strong line of thunderstorms with the threat of damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes is developing across Western Kentucky, with the greatest risk for areas around Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Murray and Henderson," he noted.

Authorities are monitoring the deteriorating weather conditions closely, while response efforts continue in the wake of the flooding that has affected several areas of the state. The governor declared a state of emergency due to the heavy rains, and flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.