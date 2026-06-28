At least four dead from flooding in Kentucky as new storms threaten the state
"Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. We've lost three people in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families during this difficult time," wrote Governor Andy Beshear.
At least four people died as a result of flooding caused by heavy rain in the state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear reported. He also warned of the arrival of a new line of storms carrying the risk of destructive winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.
On X, Beshear confirmed that three of the fatalities occurred in Madison County and one in Jackson County.
"Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. We've lost three people in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families during this difficult time," the governor wrote.
">
A strong line of thunderstorms with the threat of damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes is developing across Western Kentucky, with the greatest risk for areas around Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Murray and Henderson. pic.twitter.com/4TNKbFrnRd— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 27, 2026
Hours later, Beshear issued a warning about the development of a severe line of thunderstorms in western Kentucky.
Society
Severe storms, a risk of flooding and a dangerous heat wave will mark the start of the week
Williams Perdomo
"A strong line of thunderstorms with the threat of damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes is developing across Western Kentucky, with the greatest risk for areas around Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Murray and Henderson," he noted.
Authorities are monitoring the deteriorating weather conditions closely, while response efforts continue in the wake of the flooding that has affected several areas of the state. The governor declared a state of emergency due to the heavy rains, and flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.
Severe storms and flood risk mark the start of the week
Severe storms will continue this Sunday and Monday over the northern Great Plains and the Upper Midwest, while several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will increase the risk of flooding in parts of the northern Great Plains, the Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic region.