Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold arrested on kidnapping, armed robbery charges

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de junio, 2026

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, and faces four counts each of kidnapping and armed robbery, felonies that could carry a life sentence, according to ESPN.

According to the investigation by the Tampa Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office, Arnold allegedly orchestrated a robbery that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 4. Authorities allege that he coordinated with six co-defendants to lure three men to an apartment, where the victims were struck with the butt of a gun, threatened at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the incident is believed to be linked to a previous robbery that occurred on Feb. 1 at an Airbnb rented by Arnold in Largo, Florida, where he and others reported the disappearance of property valued at more than $250,000. Investigators noted that the player suspected two of the victims were involved in that robbery, although they later determined that the victims had no connection to the incident.

A group chat and assault instructions: the evidence



Authorities also stated that they had located a group chat in which Arnold and one of the co-defendants allegedly gave instructions to the rest of those involved during the assault.

Arnold voluntarily surrendered to authorities and was admitted to the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County. The District Attorney’s Office announced that it will request that he remain in pretrial detention while the legal proceedings continue.

The player’s defense team denied the allegations. In a statement, Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, stated that Arnold “categorically denies any involvement" and maintained that "there is no credible evidence" linking him to the incidents. Furthermore, he asserted that the charges are based on testimony from individuals who have already been convicted and who may have incentives to incriminate others in order to obtain leniency.